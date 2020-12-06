GEORGE WITHERS George Withers was born in California on April 17, 1945 and passed away on November 22, 2020 in Spring Valley Hospital after a brief illness. He served in the Navy on the USS Enterprise during the Vietnam War and received a Purple Heart for dedication to duty. He graduated with a Science Degree from Southern Nevada University. He was active in sports throughout his school years; including football, tennis and basketball. He continued his enthusiasm for sports throughout his life. He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter, fisherman and also participated in Mountain Man activities. His Mom, Bertha, gave him the traveling and camping bug in his early years and he continued the tradition with his own children. He was proud to work for the City of Las Vegas as a firefighter and throughout his career worked his way up to Battalion Chief. His favorite memories were hanging with the crew at the fire station and often entertained others around the campfire with his fire buddie's antics: not to mention, a few of his own. He was a brave man. George is preceded in death by his mother, Bertha Bowman, various Aunts and Uncles and his most loyal springer spaniel companion, Bandit. He is survived by his wife, Vickie, his son, George Jr., his daughter, Briget Cox and his step-daughter, Darla Johnson. He loved teasing his three grandchildren, Danny, Amanda and Cassie and was also blessed with great-grandchildren. He will be remembered for his sharp wit and twinkle in his eye.





