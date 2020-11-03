1/
Georgette H. Swanson
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Georgette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GEORGETTE H. SWANSON, 87, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. Georgette was loved by all who were fortunate enough to have known her. She was a strong woman with a mischievous twinkle in her eye. She met the love of her life Rodney in London, England in 1953, and they were married for 59 years. Georgette is predeceased by her husband Rodney A. Swanson, and her grandson Albert K. Gallatin. Georgette is survived by her children, Tina Pilgrim and husband Jessie Pilgrim of Tulsa, Okla., Ginny Truchan of Tuscon, Ariz., Judy Telling of Las Vegas and; grandchildren, Lisa Karpe, Michele Truchan, Russ Dotson, Connie Sue Srebernak, and Madeleine Brady; and great-grandchildren, Drake Dotson, Paige Dotson, Nick Srebernak, Sarah Srebernak, Thomas Srebernak, Steve Srebernak and Ava Brady. Georgette's family wishes to express their gratitude to Norma, her hospice Nurse and the staff at Infinity Hospice Hospital for the loving care Georgette received. No services are scheduled. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to Wounded Warrior Project. No services scheduled.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Nov. 3, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved