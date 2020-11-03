GEORGETTE H. SWANSON, 87, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. Georgette was loved by all who were fortunate enough to have known her. She was a strong woman with a mischievous twinkle in her eye. She met the love of her life Rodney in London, England in 1953, and they were married for 59 years. Georgette is predeceased by her husband Rodney A. Swanson, and her grandson Albert K. Gallatin. Georgette is survived by her children, Tina Pilgrim and husband Jessie Pilgrim of Tulsa, Okla., Ginny Truchan of Tuscon, Ariz., Judy Telling of Las Vegas and; grandchildren, Lisa Karpe, Michele Truchan, Russ Dotson, Connie Sue Srebernak, and Madeleine Brady; and great-grandchildren, Drake Dotson, Paige Dotson, Nick Srebernak, Sarah Srebernak, Thomas Srebernak, Steve Srebernak and Ava Brady. Georgette's family wishes to express their gratitude to Norma, her hospice Nurse and the staff at Infinity Hospice Hospital for the loving care Georgette received. No services are scheduled. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to Wounded Warrior Project
