GEORGIANNE MAGNANTI Georgi Magnanti, 73, passed away peacefully at her home in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 10, 2020. Georgi was born and raised in the Bronx, New York. Georgi first visited Las Vegas, in 1971 and told her friends, "I'm gonna live here one day." In 1982, her dream came true, as she relocated to Las Vegas, from New Jersey. She became a Realtor, in 1983 and worked at her profession until her retirement in 2016. She worked for Jack Matthews & Company, Realty Executives and Realty One. Georgi was also a proud member of the Women's Council of Realtors for many years. Her motto was a simply one. "I treat my clients as I wish to be treated." She received great satisfaction helping people relocate to this great city so they could realize their own dreams. Georgi was known for her great sense of humor, her wit, a love for life and her smile. She loved to travel, exploring new places and sites. Paris, France was her number one spot. Her Holiday Parties, that she hosted at her home are still remembered by all. Georgi was preceded in death by her both parents and her brother. She is survived by her husband Robert, of more than 47 years. Many nieces and nephews, and dear friends. Special mention goes to Rita Torrieri, Sue Tribuzio, and Doris Brown, who she considered as her "Sisters" for all these many years of love and friendship. No services are scheduled. Arrangements by Simple Cremation Company.





