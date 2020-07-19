GERALD BENOWITZ

GERALD "JERRY" BENOWITZ Gerald "Jerry" Leslie Benowitz was a man who loved/lived life to the fullest and did it his way. Jerry unexpectedly passed away July 8, 2020. He was born August 1, 1944 in Wichita Falls, Texas, to Harold and Elizabeth Benowitz. Growing up in Corpus Christie, Texas, he graduated from W.B. Ray HS; in 1966 he earned a B.S. Degree from The University of Tennessee. He married Sandra Hochenberg, his college sweetheart, in 1966. Jerry had a very successful business career, beginning immediately after college, that took him to New York City, Atlanta, Winnipeg, Irvine, Calif., San Diego, and Las Vegas: 1966-1970 - 1/25 selected for the Junior Executive Training Program of Merrill Lynch; 1970-1979 President & CEO of Mini-Skools, Ltd.; 1979-1984 - President and CEO of Harco Medical, Inc.; 1984-1991 - Partner and Developer of Otay International Center; 1991-2001 - Chairman, President, CEO of Newgen Results, Corp.; and 2003-2007- Chairman, Board of Directors of Resolution Health, Inc. Jerry served as President of the National Association of Child Development and Education and was a consultant to the U.S. Congress on revisions of Federal daycare regulations. In 2000, Ernst and Young recognized him as Entrepreneur of the Year. In 2002 Jerry relocated to Las Vegas from San Diego. Thirty years earlier, Jerry was a thoroughbred owner and he successfully resumed that passion until he passed. He delighted in spending summers in Del Mar, Calif.., was an all-star athlete in his youth and continued to love all sports (a frequent visitor to the Rampart Sports Book), enjoyed theater and world traveling, and was actively involved in the stock market. Jerry's #1 priority had always been his beloved family, who are heartbroken to have lost him. Jerry is survived by his wife, Sandra; his children and in-laws, son Jeffrey and Jennifer Benowitz; son Brian and Laura Benowitz; daughter Alison and Stewart Palmer; grandchildren, Jake, Kyra, Matthew, Brooke and Cole Benowitz, and Luke Palmer; brother-in-law, Bob and Judy Benowitz; brother, David Benowitz; nieces, Shayne and Kristie Benowitz; and nephew, Brett Benowitz. Jerry's remains will rest in the ocean he so loved in San Diego at a family celebration of his life on July 28. His charity of choice
was Old Friends Farm, a living museum of famous thoroughbreds,1841 Paynes Depot Rd., Georgetown, KY 40324 or www.oldfriendsequine.org