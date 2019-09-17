|
GERALD BYRDE Gerald Clifford Byrde, 79, of Henderson, passed away September 6, 2019. Gerald was born January 16, 1940 in Birkenhead, Cheshire, England, the second son of Arthur and Rachel Byrde. Together with his two brothers, he settled in Salisbury, Southern Rhodesia (now Hare, Zimbabwe) in 1956. Gerald was a skinny boy with athletic skills. In 1958, at age 18, a friend, Judy Bowles, gave Gerald his first dance lessons. In late 1960 a visiting American, Professor Joe Lewis, produced a play, "Once upon a Mattress", for the Salisbury Operatic and Choral Society. Professor Lewis, impressed with Gerald's dancing ability, awarded him a scholarship with the Washington Ballet. Gerald left for the US in 1961. The completion of his scholarship provided his stepping-stone into show biz. After leaving the ballet, he danced in the Folies Bergere at the Tropicana. He then toured with the Dior Dancers throughout Europe and the Middle East. His first show back in the U.S. after leaving the Dior Dancers was Barry Ashton's "Femmes de Paris" at the Melodyland Theatre, Anaheim, Calif. When that show closed, Gerald returned to run Barry Ashton's show at the Silver Slipper. Eventually the life of show biz was over and Gerald took a job as a casino dealer; he went on to become casino shift manager at various hotels until his retirement. He loved photography, hiking, golf and watching all sports. He was preceded in death by his father, Arthur Byrde; his mother, Rachel Byrde; his nephew, Hilton Byrde; his nephew, John Byrde; and former wife, Jana Byrde. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Rosene Chapman-Byrde, of Henderson; his brother, Reginald Byrde, of Australia; his brother, Harold Byrde, (Diana) of Florida; his former mother-in-law, Kiki Posusta, of Henderson; his niece, Hilary Byrde, of Calif; his former sister-in-law, Marcie Byrde, of Calif; and a host of family and friends from around the world. Gerald will be sorely missed. No public services will be held at his request.