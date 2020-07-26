1/1
GERALD E. HUMBLE
1937 - 2020
GERALD E HUMBLE Gerald E. Humble, age 82, of Las Vegas, a retired produce buyer for Fleming Foods, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in Las Vegas. Born July 16, 1937 in Devil's Lake, North Dakota, he had been a Las Vegas resident for more than twenty years. Mr. Humble was a Navy Veteran and an avid bowler. He was preceded in death by his wife: Jan, daughter-in-law Tonya Humble and siblings: Fred, Carla and Leianna. Survivors include his children: Steve and Scott Humble and Stephanie Heston; grandchildren: Justin Humble, Jessica Guerrero and Kaeline Heston; great granddaughter: Jayde Guerrero and sisters: Pauline Rogers, Arlis Whittington, Jo (Dan) Thomas, CJ (Leon) DeWitt, Marcella (Melvin) Frickey, Cherryl (Ralph) Smith and Pernel Chapman. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all services are private. Arrangements entrusted to Palm Southwest Mortuary, Las Vegas. Online condolences may be expressed at www.palmsouthwest.com



Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
July 24, 2020
There are no words to describe my condolences. Gerald was such an amazing boss to me in my early 20's when we worked at Fleming Foods together. He is very much a part of my work ethic as he taught me so much in his quiet "Humble" way. The world has lost an amazing man but I have know doubt heaven has been blessed with the perfect angel.
Tricia Kaiser
Friend
