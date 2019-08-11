Home

GERALD FELICETTA Gerald (Jerry) William Felicetta, 75, of Las Vegas, passed away peacefully August 3, 2019, surrounded by his family. Jerry, formally of Minneapolis, was preceded in death by his parents, Margaret and Tony Felicetta; and brother, Lawrence Felicetta. He is survived by his wife, Mary Felicetta; his children, Ryan Devins, Nick Felicetta, Lisa Silcox and Michelle Franco; seven grandchildren; and sister, Gail Felicetta. "Jerrys cruising the skies in his 1963 Pontiac Greenie." Services will be private.
