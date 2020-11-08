GERALD JACK SAMSON 1927 2020 Gerald Jack Samson passed on October 15, 2020 at 93 years young. He was a devoted husband of 60 years, a wonderful Father of 8 children, a loving Grandfather, Great Grandfather and Great, Great Grandfather. He was a kind, dignified, generous human being. He was a sincere friend, neighbor and one of life's true gentlemen. He was born in Paris, France July 16, 1927. His Grandfather was Mayor of Le Harve at the time the Germans invaded France. 1940 When the Nazis launched their attack on France Gerald was taken along with hundreds of other French boys and men to camps near the Swiss Boarder. There they were segregated into two groups, one group to stay in France and work for the Germans and the other group to be sent to Germany to receive military training and be forced to fight for the Nazis. He learned he was to be sent to Germany. He launched his plans to escape. He made several attempts to flee but each time he was caught. Determined to escape, he tried again, he waited until a milk truck came inside the camp on a dark and foggy morning. When the truck stopped, he slipped in behind some milk cans. Once the truck was outside the camp, he slipped off the truck and started across country towards the Spanish boarder at Perpignan, where he met some friends, the wife of a French Army lieutenant and her two children and went with them across the border. He eventually made his way to the United State of America where he joined his mother and sister. He Joined the U. S. Navy Seebees in 1945 During World War II as U.S. Navy Parmacist's Mate 3rd class. He was a courageous man who loved life to the fullest. He adored his wife, Beverly Samson of 60 years, his children, great grandchildren, and great, great grandchildren. He died of natural causes in his home with his loving wife and family. We will forever miss and love him dearly.





