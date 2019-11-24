|
Gerald K. Rubin passed away on November 2nd at his home in Las Vegas after a period of declining health.
Gerald (Jerry) was born in Devil's Lake North Dakota in 1932 and moved with his family to Minneapolis, Minnesota as a teenager. He married Charleen Hersh in 1961 and had two children.
Jerry earned a Ph.D. in Social Work in 1970 from the University of Denver and was a professor of Social Work at U.N.L.V. until his retirement in 1998. In addition to his academic work he maintained a private counseling practice for many years.
Jerry is survived by his son Lee Rubin, daughter Brenda Tscharner, her family, and second wife, Anna Maria Sgro. He was an avid reader, scholar, jazz aficionado, and basketball enthusiast. Services will be private.