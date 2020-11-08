GERALDINE STARKEY Geraldine Starkey, 97, a resident of Las Vegas, was born November 5, 1922 in New York and passed away October 25, 2020. She proudly served in the United States Air Force Reserves from 1958 to 1960 and worked as an instructor and trainer for Verizon Communication from 1973 to 1987. She was a dedicated member of St. Viator Catholic Church in Las Vegas. She was preceded in death by her father, John C. Starkey; mother, Edna S. Starkey; sister, Elaine Starkey and younger brother, John Warren Starkey. She is survived by her sister, Carolyn Miller; cousin, Marjorie Davis; her close friends, Shirley and Maurice Torrey and a host of other friends.