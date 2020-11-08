1/1
GERALDINE STARKEY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GERALDINE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GERALDINE STARKEY Geraldine Starkey, 97, a resident of Las Vegas, was born November 5, 1922 in New York and passed away October 25, 2020. She proudly served in the United States Air Force Reserves from 1958 to 1960 and worked as an instructor and trainer for Verizon Communication from 1973 to 1987. She was a dedicated member of St. Viator Catholic Church in Las Vegas. She was preceded in death by her father, John C. Starkey; mother, Edna S. Starkey; sister, Elaine Starkey and younger brother, John Warren Starkey. She is survived by her sister, Carolyn Miller; cousin, Marjorie Davis; her close friends, Shirley and Maurice Torrey and a host of other friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved