GERI GAYDOSH Geri Edith Gaydosh, 75, passed away on October 16, 2020. Geri arrived in Las Vegas from Indiana, PA in 1965 with aspirations of becoming a Go-Go Dancer, instead she gave up the white boots, and became a teacher. She graduated from UNLV with her Bachelor's Degree and followed up with earning a Master's Degree from Nova University. She spent over 30 years with CCSD and retired in 2002, she was preceded in death by her parents, Edith Moro Gaydosh and Michael Gaydosh, nephew, Douglas Gaydosh, she is survived by her brother, Ronald Gaydosh, and his wife, Patricia, also niece Ashley and grandniece Ciana. Geri did get to dance on stage with performers at the House of Blues. We also witnessed her doing the Irish Sig at Green Valley Ranch. Following retirement Geri enjoyed playing slots and card making. Special thanks to Dr. George for his care with Hanna, her sweet min-pin, as well as thank you to her dedicated and caring friends Tami, Nancy, and Paula. Geri will be remembered for being a very caring person always ready to help when she could. After a full life of trials and tribulations we now Geri will be dancing with the angels, God willing. No services are planned.