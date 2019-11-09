Home

German Ortiz


1948 - 2019
German Ortiz Obituary
German "OT" Ortiz was 71. He was born in Puerto Rico on November 1, 1948 and died in Las Vegas, NV on November 5, 2019. He retired from the US Air Force as a master sergeant after proudly serving 22 years of service. He began serving the Las Vegas community with Cornerstone Christian Fellowship in 1989. For the last 31 years of his life he dedicated himself to the youth, missions, and serving the community. He is survived by his wife Angela Ortiz, his brothers Hector and Luis Ortiz, his sister Maria Wesley, and his daughters Elisa Ortiz, Hannah Smith, and Destiny Rogers. Services will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019, 11 am, at Cornerstone Christian Fellowship, 5825 Eldora Ave, Las Vegas, NV, 89146,
