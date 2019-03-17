GERTRUDE COCO Gertrude Annette Coco passed away peacefully March 7, 2019. Gertrude (nee Hansen) was born October 7, 1921, in Neillsville, WI. She graduated May 6, 1939 from Neillsville High School. After high school, Gertrude and her cousin Leone went to Milwaukee and worked in a day care center. On August 4, 1943, Gertrude enlisted with the Women's Army Corps (WACS). Technician Hansen, a clerk typist, with the 109th WAC Detachment Cp., stationed at Camp Stoneman, in Pittsburg, CA, was awarded the American Campaign Metal, the Victory Medal, the Good Conduct Medal, and the WAC Service Medal. She was honorably discharged from the separation center at Fort De Moines, IA, January 23, 1946. On December 6, 1946, she graduated from California Secretarial School. She was stationed at Camp Stoneman when she met her future husband, Onofrio Coco. They were married January 25, 1947, in Brooklyn, NY where Onofrio worked as a pharmacist. They lived In Lawrence, Long Island and had one daughter, Annette. In 1977 they moved to Sun City, AZ. Onofrio worked part-time as a pharmacist and Annette was an elementary music teacher. In 1989 thy followed Annette to Las Vegas. Gertrude was preceded in death by her sisters, Myrtle and Hazel; and brothers, Donald and Robert. She is survived by her sister, Marcella; and daughter, Annette. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thu., March 21. Services will be at 11 a.m. Fri., March 22, both at Palm Northwest Mortuary, 6701 N. Jones Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89131. Burial will be at Palm Northwest Cemetery. Read More Listen to Obituary