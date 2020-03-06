|
|
Gilbert R. Federico, age 80, passed away in a local hospital on Saturday, February the 29th surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Rosemary (Rosie) Federico, sons Gilbert Jr. ,Rene, Norman, Daniel, daughter Lori Anne Federico and 16 grandchildren. Two brothers Joe and Ernest and nephews and nieces.
Gilbert was born in El Paso, Texas where he attended Ascarate Elementary School and graduated from Ysleta High School, class of 1957. He was a varsity letterman in both football and baseball teams. In football he was selected for All District Honors as well as Honorable Mention for the state of Texas. He received athletic scholarships from both New Mexico Military Institute in Roswell, New Mexico and Colorado State University in Boulder Colorado where he excelled in both football and baseball. Gilbert was a well known, local player and was drafted by the Pittsburg Pirates for a try out, however, even after getting selected for the minors, he pursued other interests.
Gilbert joined the El Paso Police Department where he received an Officer of the Year Award and retired after 20 years of service. He then moved to Las Vegas and joined the Clark County School Police where he served 15 years.
Gilbert was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and will be always remembered and greatly missed.
Viewing will be on Tues., Mar 10 from 3-7 pm at Palm Mortuaries, 7600 S. Eastern Ave., Henderson, NV 89123.
Services will be held Wednesday, March 11, 2020, 10:30 am, at St Thomas More Catholic Community, 130 N. Pecos Rd., Henderson, NV, 89074,