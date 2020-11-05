After a short illness, Gilbert Roy Hefner has gone home to be with Our Lord. Beloved Husband, Father, Brother, Uncle, Grandfather and Great-Grandfather. He has left us too soon. Gil was a Las Vegas native and graduated from Northern Arizona University with a degree in criminology. He retired from Clark County School District and was a member of the Shadow Hills Baptist Church. He is survived by his loving wife, Marlena Shaw-Hefner, of 36 years. His sister and brother-in-law, Ellen/James Stuhmer. He is also survived by four children, seven granddaughters, four great grandsons and one great granddaughter along with one nephew and two nieces and a host of other family and friends. He will be greatly missed. His parents Gilbert/Mary-Sue and son Michael Bradshaw preceded Gilbert in death. Love never gives up, never loses faith, is always hopeful, and endures through every circumstance. 1 Corinthians 13:7. Services will be held Friday, November 6, 2020, 2:30PM, at Davis Funeral Home, 1401 S Rainbow, Las Vegas, NV, 89146.

