GILBERT SCHWARTZ It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Gilbert Schwartz on Saturday, September 7, 2019 in Henderson. He was 95 years old. He was born June 1, 1924 in Brooklyn, NY to Emanuel and Florence Schwartz. Gil moved to Las Vegas in 1959 from Rye, NY. He joined the sheriff's mounted posse in 1961 and was honored to ride in John F. Kennedy's Presidential parade in Washington D.C. the same year. Gil also enjoyed working on the annual Helldorado Days festival. In 1964 Gil started Sahara Realty which later became Sahara Realtors. Even though it became a large successful company, it never ceased to be a family business, with Gil's father Manny leading the commercial side and his son Rick working the residential side. During this time, he also worked in negotiating options to purchase parcels of land with Herb Nall, who represented Howard Hughes. Gil held many high-ranking positions during his real estate career, both locally and nationally. Most notably, Gil served as president of the Las Vegas Board of Realtors in 1969, president of Nevada Association of Realtors in 1972 and was named Nevada Realtor of the Year in 1974. Gil was a director of the National Association of Realtors from 1970-1977 and served as regional vice president in 1974. He was named Honorary Lifetime Member of the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors in 2004 and received the same honor from The Institute of Estate Agents of South Africa in 1980. Gil sold his company to Coldwell Banker in 1983 and retired shortly thereafter. Gil met the love of his life, Norma, and they were married on New Year's Day 1984. They shared 35 blissful years of marriage, following their motto of "Live, Love, Laugh." Gil was preceded in death by his parents, Emanuel and Florence Schwartz; son, Rick Schwartz; and brother-in-law, Stephen Nordlinger. He leaves behind his wife, Norma; sister, Marjorie Nordlinger; daughters, Betsy Chock, Lisa Cobb (Lance), Debbie Foster (Mike); step-children, Ashley Wachsman (Lisa), Marea Wachsman (David) and Melissa Galkin; grandchildren, Brittany, Tyler (Amanda), Tanner, Erin, Emily, Alex, David, Jeremy, Michael, Bina; great-grandson, Carson; and his nephew, Wint. In 2016 Gil and Norma were invited to sit for an interview as part of the Building Las Vegas Oral History Project for the Oral History Research Center at UNLV. Their volume comprises 95 pages of memories and pictures from a most-interesting man who lived during a very transformative time and helped make Las Vegas the city it is today. Gil was celebrated by immediate family at his favorite restaurant and will be remembered forever.