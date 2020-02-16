|
GLADYS HAMMOND Gladys J. Hammond passed away January 17, 2020 at El Jen Convalescent Home in Las Vegas. She was born in Kenosha, Wisconsin on July 16, 1919 to John F. Neu and Lena Fonk. She lived in San Francisco for several years before moving to Las Vegas in the early 1960's. She was a property manager and held various volunteer positions in Las Vegas including the Lied Discovery Children's Museum and, more recently, Desert Springs hospital. She was preceded in death by her sister Anetha Neu Johnson and husband Richard Johnson. She was also preceded in death by her brother Myron Neu and his wife Frances Neu. She is survived by her niece Richann Bender and her husband Larry Bender and great niece Marlo Cabral and her children Tylar Farris and Braden Farris. Per her request, no funeral services were held. She is buried at Palm Mortuary, 7600 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV.