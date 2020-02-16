Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery
7600 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
(702) 464-8500
Resources
More Obituaries for GLADYS HAMMOND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GLADYS HAMMOND


1919 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GLADYS HAMMOND Obituary
GLADYS HAMMOND Gladys J. Hammond passed away January 17, 2020 at El Jen Convalescent Home in Las Vegas. She was born in Kenosha, Wisconsin on July 16, 1919 to John F. Neu and Lena Fonk. She lived in San Francisco for several years before moving to Las Vegas in the early 1960's. She was a property manager and held various volunteer positions in Las Vegas including the Lied Discovery Children's Museum and, more recently, Desert Springs hospital. She was preceded in death by her sister Anetha Neu Johnson and husband Richard Johnson. She was also preceded in death by her brother Myron Neu and his wife Frances Neu. She is survived by her niece Richann Bender and her husband Larry Bender and great niece Marlo Cabral and her children Tylar Farris and Braden Farris. Per her request, no funeral services were held. She is buried at Palm Mortuary, 7600 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GLADYS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -