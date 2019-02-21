GLADYS JOANNE MOSELEY June 17, 1942 February 12, 2019 Gladys Joanne Moseley, devoted daughter, sister, mother and grandmother passed away February 12, 2019, with her family by her side. She was 76. Gladys was born June 17, 1942, to Francis and Gladys Barry in Boston. As a teenager, she moved with her family to Phoenix. She attended St. Francis Xavier High School and Glendale Community College. In Phoenix, she met and married James Stoffel with whom she had three daughters. They moved to Las Vegas in 1970 to raise their family. Gladys married Stanley Moseley in 1979, and she had a fourth daughter. After years as a Mary Kay salesperson, Gladys began a long and successful career in advertising working at the Las Vegas Sun as an Account Executive and Classified Manager followed by the Las Vegas Review-Journal as Assistant Classified Advertising Manager. Gladys retired early to spend time with her family and travel. Among the places she traveled, were England, Ireland, Mexico, Canada, Hawaii, her home of Boston and her beloved Myrtle Beach. She spent years traveling the U.S. following her grandson as he played high school, American Legion, USA and Professional baseball, which was her favorite sport. Gladys had much success and many passions but nothing brought her more joy than her five grandchildren. During the last 28 years there was rarely a baseball, soccer or basketball game, theater production or school event that she ever missed. Gladys was preceded in death by her father; mother; siblings, Nancy, Christopher, Francis, John and Mary; and her son-in-law, Robert Hammel. Gladys is survived by her four daughters, Christine Hammel, Lisa Malm (Chris), Susan Stoffel (Peter Stoddard) and Jamie Moseley Bordinhao; her grandchildren, Jeff Malm (Devin), Delaney Malm, Isabella Bordinhao, Maddix Bordinhao and Steven Scalzo, Jr; and her siblings, Dick, Jim, Jenny, Kathy, Joe, Mark and Debbie. Services will be 2-3 p.m. Tue., Feb. 26, at Palm Northwest Mortuary and Cemetery, 6701 N Jones Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89131. Read More Listen to Obituary