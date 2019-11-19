|
|
GLEN MAXIE Born December 27, 1935, in Hemphill, Texas, Harlon Glen Maxie, 83, of Lake Kiowa, TX, went to heaven November 11, 2019. Glen's kind, generous and loving heart wore out. Glen grew up and attended school in Fisher, Louisiana. Glen had three sisters and three brothers. Glen worked in the oilfields of Louisiana and Texas, later he pursued a more stable career in plumbing. After marrying Darlees, they moved to Las Vegas, Nevada in 1963 with their three children. There, Glen was a plumber for over 40 years. He and his wife successfully operated Glen Maxie Plumbing for 26 years. Glen Maxie Plumbing was known for its trouble shooting skills, integrity and discretion of service to the entertainers and leaders of Las Vegas. In keeping with their deep faith, Glen and Darlees supported many Baptist Churches being built in the rapidly expanding Las Vegas valley with donated labor and material to church projects. He served as a church trustee and on various church building and mission committees. Glen and Darlees financially supported seminary students, missionaries and refugees fleeing Cuba. Glen was also a Sunday School teacher of 6th grade boys, whom he introduced to the outdoors and fishing. Later he led adult bible studies. In 2005, Glen and Darlees retired to Lake Kiowa, TX. Active in local Baptist Churches, he contributed repairs for church buildings in the community and for needy church and community members. Glen also helped during disasters with the Texas Baptist Men. He lived and shared his deep faith by example and by anonymous actions. Glen and Darlees enjoyed traveling our wonderful United States. He felt blessed by God. Gregarious and jovial, Glen made lifelong friendships that included his plumbing customers who often felt part of his extended family. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Darlees of Lake Kiowa, Texas, and families of his children: Tina Roberts, Plano, Texas, David Maxie, Las Vegas, Nevada, and Greg Maxie, Lovington, New Mexico. His brother, Henry Maxie, Baldwin, Louisiana and sister Anice Dominy, Cleveland, Texas remain. He will be missed by nine Grandchildren, sixteen Great Grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great- nephews. Memorial contributions may be made in Glen's honor to the Oklahoma Baptist Homes for Children which has provided homes for children affected by abuse, abandonment, neglect, and poverty. Donations: www.obhc.org