Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Glenda Hooper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenda M. Hooper

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Glenda M. Hooper Obituary
It is with a heavy heart we announce that Glenda Maryland Hooper passed peacefully in her home at the age of 80. Born in Richmond, VA. in 1939 and after many travels around the country she chose Las Vegas, NV. as her place to call home. For anyone that had the pleasure of knowing her, knows she was nothing short of amazing. Throughout her long career as a waitress she brought smiles and laughter to countless people and left a lasting impression on many. Survived by her son David Wayne Stevens, grandson Devin Wayne Stevens, granddaughter Bryanna Mcgill, Brother Curtis Stevens, and sister Joyce Stevens-Stafford. Predeceased by Daughter Cynthia Mcgill.

In lieu of flowers we request anyone that would like to please donate to The .

Persevere, Thrive, Laugh
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.