It is with a heavy heart we announce that Glenda Maryland Hooper passed peacefully in her home at the age of 80. Born in Richmond, VA. in 1939 and after many travels around the country she chose Las Vegas, NV. as her place to call home. For anyone that had the pleasure of knowing her, knows she was nothing short of amazing. Throughout her long career as a waitress she brought smiles and laughter to countless people and left a lasting impression on many. Survived by her son David Wayne Stevens, grandson Devin Wayne Stevens, granddaughter Bryanna Mcgill, Brother Curtis Stevens, and sister Joyce Stevens-Stafford. Predeceased by Daughter Cynthia Mcgill.
In lieu of flowers we request anyone that would like to please donate to The .
