GLENN HILL
1937 - 2020
GLENN EDWARD HILL Glenn Edward Hill March 3, 1937 July 20, 2020 Glenn passed away due to complications with pneumonia. Glenn was born in Tomah, Wisconsin, the first son of L. D. "Doc" and Helen Hill. Glenn cheated death at a young age. In the summer of 1945, at the age of 8, Glenn went through the swimming pool drain at the Tomah Municipal Pool. He came out in the creek and would not get out because he had lost his swimming trunks in the drain and there was a girl life guard trying to help him! After graduating from high school in Rothschild, Wisconsin, Glenn followed his father to Los Angeles, where he became involved in the restaurant business, and became general manager of Sandy's restaurants. Upon leaving that position, in the coming years he owned and operated Hill's Coffee Shop, Hill's Code 7, The Horseshoe, Fringe Benefit, The Kenmore Lounge, and Glenn's Bar & Grill in Los Angeles. Glenn moved to Las Vegas in 1995, and soon bought Jake's Lounge on Eastern and Sahara, and quickly became known for his $2 meals and Friday night "Steaks at Jake's". He ran a successful operation with 24-hour food and only one kitchen employee HIMSELF! Glenn was an avid golfer and familiar face at the National Country Club. He was also a big Rebel fan. Glenn was preceded in death by his son, Boyd; parents, "Doc" and Helen; sister, Patricia; and sister, Jane. He is survived by his brother, Gary, of Harpers Ferry, W. Va.; brother, Gene "Geno" and his wife Tere' of Las Vegas; brother, Gordon of Las Vegas; brother Roy and his wife Jill of Orlando, Fla.; and brother, James "Jimmy" and his wife Suzi of Las Vegas. A Celebration of Life will be held at Jake's when the time is appropriate.



Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Jul. 26, 2020.
