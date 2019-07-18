GLORIA GONZALES Gloria Olivia Gonzales, age 78, of Las Vegas, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on July 8, 2019. She was born December 17, 1940 in Las Vegas, New Mexico. Gloria worked as a showroom waitress at Thunderbird Hotel and Casino and was a member of the Culinary Workers Union for 25 years. She had a passion for children and also worked as teacher for local day cares in the valley. She was a fan of music, and even made a Spanish album when she was younger. She also loved playing Bingo. Gloria was the beloved matriarch of the family, a great sister, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and auntie. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Fernando Gonzales and Julia Gonzales; her brother, Philip Gonzales; sister, Patricia Gonzales; and her grandsons, Angelo Romero and Kyle Mills. She is survived by her brothers, Manual Gonzales, Louie Gonzales, and Fernando Gonzales; daughters, Julie Pulido and Loretta Lujan; sons, Mark Romero and Morris Romero; grandchildren, Angelica, Michael, Mitchell, David, Olivia, Brandon, Skyler and Chase; and great-grand-children, Lucas, Francesca, and Mack. She will be sorely missed, a beautiful soul gone but never forgotten. Memorial Services will be at 2 p.m. Sat. July 20, at Sunrise Bible Church, 1780 N Betty Lane, Las Vegas NV, 89156.