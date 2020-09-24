1/1
Gloria Hall
1938 - 2020
Gloria May Hall passed away on September 22, 2020 in Boulder City, NV at age 82. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Delmer E. Hall, Jr., her three daughters - Jeri, Karen, and Gail, and two grandchildren - Matthew and Jenny. Gloria was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, and dearly enjoyed time with extended family and friends.

Gloria was born in 1938. Orange tree groves, beaches and oil wells were the landscape of her childhood in Orange County, California. She married and moved to Alabama, then Ohio, and back to California. Gloria was a successful client of Weight Watchers, hired on in an entry position, then moved up the ladder to become the Director of Training & Public Relations for the Orange County WW chapter where she worked until retirement.

Gloria and Del moved from Huntington Beach, CA to Boulder City, NV in 1997. She was a proud member and Past President of the Boulder City Republican Women and was both thoughtful and passionate about politics. Her faith in God was unwavering and she prayed about everything, knowing God is in control. She loved to travel, spend time with family and friends, and was an accomplished pianist. Gloria had a great sense of humor and was an avid reader.

Our family would like to thank Right at Home and Infinity Hospice for their care, professionalism, and compassion. A celebration of Gloria's life will be delayed due to the pandemic.

Services are pending.

Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Sep. 24, 2020.
