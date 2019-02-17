|
GLORIA SMITH Gloria Smith, 78, of Boulder City, passed away February 9, 2019, after a long struggle with cancer. She enjoyed boating, fishing, the outdoors, golfing, reading, traveling, and all of her wonderful friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; and her husband. She leaves behind two children; four grandchildren; two sisters; and a brother. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Rest in Peace Mom, we will always love you. Services will be at 1 p.m. Sat., March 9, at Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery, 7600 S. Eastern Ave. Las Vegas, NV 89123.