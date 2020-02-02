|
GORDON COKER With heavy hearts the granddaughters of Gordon Coker announce his death on December 7, 2019. Gordon was born November 5, 1932, to Louis Coker and Mary Gordon, at Kern County Hospital in Taft, CA. At the age of 17 Gordon enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He served with honors in the 47th Air Transportation Squadron U.S. Air Force, from Jan 1950 through October 1953, He had the rank of Sgt. during the Korean War. In 1963 Gordon joined the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Local 720 in Las Vegas. He was a mentor to many stagehands through the years. Gordon was President of Local 720 from 1975 through 1980, and again from 1998 through 2000. He also served as Trustee for several years. Preceding him in death was his daughter Susan E. Coker-Stevens, his parents and three sisters. Gordon is survived by two granddaughters Amanda E. Trombetti, Emily E. Stevens, and former wife Ruth E. Coker, who cared for him in his last months and was at his bedside when he died. Services will be at 11:15 a.m. Fri., Feb 7, at Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veteran's Memorial Dr., Boulder City NV 89005. Celebration of Life will be announced at the services.