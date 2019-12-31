|
|
Gordon Dean Wiley was born in Long Beach, CA, December 16, 1929, to Willard and Dorothy Wiley and had one sister, Barbara. The family moved to Bakersfield in 1938, where he attended Kern County Union High and Bakersfield College, and married Marie Huckabay in 1951. Gordon earned a degree in Petroleum Engineering at the University of California, then served in the Navy as an engineer and Executive Officer on an amphibious rocket launching ship during the Korean War. Next, he spent six years in the oil fields of Taft, CA, where his children were born: Steven, Douglas, and Laura. His career in drilling and completion engineering included work on underground testing of atomic bombs at the Nevada Test Site, and engineering and consulting for oil drilling from the Santa Barbara Channel to the Rocky Mountains. He moved to Las Vegas in 1984 to work as an estimator, retiring in 1993. Having lost Marie after 42 years together, he married Katherine "Kitty" Glover, a longtime friend, in 1997. Together they traveled in an RV and lived in Birch Bay, WA and Casa Grande, AZ, later living full time in the RV, with their Arizona home base at Emerald Cove. Kitty passed in 2016, and Gordon continued to travel, working for two summers as a camp host for Washington state parks. Gordon died on December 22, 2019, after celebrating his 90th birthday with family and friends. He is survived by his children, Laura (Lawrence) Henley and Douglas (Linda) Wiley, grandchildren Brian (Amanda) Henley, Kristen Henley, Shannon (Joseph) Tolle, Andrew (Arielle) Wiley, Matthew (Jennifer) Wiley, stepson Jim (Andrea) Danielson, their children, Chris and Marissa, and his dog, Lamp. Gordon's family will remember his distinguished military service, decades of dedicated work, and the values of loyalty and ingenuity he lived by each day. His love, humility, and humor helped each of us become who we are today. Services will be private.