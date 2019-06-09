|
GORDON FOSTER Gordon "Gene" U. Foster passed away May 9, 2019 in Las Vegas. He was born April 28, 1943 in Dexter, MO. Gene served in the U.S. Army, 82d Airborne Division 1961-1964 and joined the U.S. Air Force in 1965 retiring at Nellis AFB as a Senior Master Sergeant in 1984. After retiring from civil service in 2003, Gene traveled to Florida, Georgia and Indiana, visiting his brother, daughter, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Gene was preceded in death by his first wife, Ruth; mother, Lillian; father, "Bische"; brother, Mike; and son-in-law, Phillip. He leaves behind his current wife, Deborah; daughters, Joan (Ed), Jeannie and Lisa (Ron); stepson, Jim Pensinger; sister-in-law, Madeline Siebold; grandchildren, Ted, Elizabeth, Michelle, Nikki, Sarah, Kelly, Chance and Eddie; and great-grandchildren Ryan, Charlotte, Nora, John and Noah. Gene was loved dearly and will be greatly missed. Interment and celebration of life will be private.