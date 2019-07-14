Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
American Legion Post 40
425 E Van Wagenen St,
Henderson, NV
Gordon G. Thompson Obituary
Gordon Thompson of Henderson, died Monday July 1 while on vacation in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Gordon was 88 years young. He led an active life as a volunteer at the downtown Henderson Senior Center and he enjoyed his time with members of the American Legion Post 40 in Henderson.

Gordon leaves behind his two children Jo Ellen Lamoreaux (Les), Robert Neil Thompson (Elizabeth), 6 grandchildren, April, Aubrey, Kyle, Eric, Melissa, and Madison, and 2 great grandchildren, Avery and Aiden. Gordon was pre-deceased by his wife Sandy in January 2018.

A celebration of life is planned August 10 at 3PM at the American Legion Post 40, 425 E Van Wagenen St, Henderson NV 89015
