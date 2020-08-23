GORDON JOHN HILL Gordon (Gordie / Gor) Hill, 71, passed away August 16, 2020 with several family members and close friends by his side in his home in Las Vegas NV. Gordie was born in Tomah WI on Sept 6, 1948 to L.D. (Doc) and Helen Hill. After graduating from Waukesha High School in WI he moved to southern California where he worked in the family's restaurant business. He then moved to Bridgeport CA. before settling in Las Vegas in 1981. Along with a brother, he owned and operated The Rum Runner on Desert Inn. He loved making everyone who came in feel welcomed. He was also a diehard Lynyrd Skynyrd fan seeing at least 24 of their concerts. But Gordie's real passion was helping others. Besides donating to many charitable causes, he founded and ran the Glenn A Hill Memorial Golf Tournament for 34 years in honor of his deceased nephew which benefits Las Vegas's special needs school, The Helen J Stewart School (which named their athletic field after him). Next year's tournament will be held in his honor and then at his request, a foundation will be setup in his name so the kids he cared for so much will continue to benefit from his generosity and love for them. In lieu of flowers, Gordie would have appreciated a donation to the Glenn A Hill Memorial Golf Tournament, C/O The Rum Runner Lounge, 1801 E Tropicana, Las Vegas NV 89119. A Celebration of Life will be held at The Rum Runner once large gatherings are once again allowed and safe. Gordie was preceded in death by his two sisters, Patricia Watson of Tomah WI and Jane Rhode of Hesperia, CA and one of his brothers, Glenn Hill of Las Vegas who died just four weeks prior. He is survived by his brothers: Gary Hill of Harpers Ferry, WV, Gene Hill and his wife Tere' of Las Vegas, NV, Roy Hill and his wife Jill of Ocoee, FL, Jim Hill and his wife Suzi of Henderson, NV and many nieces and nephews.