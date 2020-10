Or Copy this URL to Share

Grace Pritchard April 24,1936 - Sept 18,2020. Preceded in death by Ben Pritchard, Benjy Pritchard and Ellen Brandin. Survived by Shirly, Mary, Benita and Debra. Also 5 Grandchildren and 3 Great Grandchildren. She will be greatly missed. Services will be held Monday, October 12, 2020, 2:00PM, at Davis Funeral Home, 6200 S Eastern, Las Vegas, NV, Service will be held at grave site.

