GREGORY AKERS Gregory Steven Akers, age 60, passed away tragically November 26th 2019 in a plane crash on Gass Peak north of Las Vegas along with his wife Valeriya Slyzko and mother-in-law Nina Victorovna Morozova. He began his passion for flying in 1981, which led to his career as an Air Traffic Controller starting in Dallas/Ft Worth, Texas and retiring in 2015 from MaCarren International Air Port, Las Vegas, Nevada. Gregory was born in 1959 at Shaw AFB, South Carolina. As a Military Brat he lived in Ft. Walton Beach, Florida, Tampa, Florida, Medenbach, Germany, Wiesbaden, Germany and Universal City Texas. He attended Wiesbaden Highschool and Judson Highschool. He enjoyed going back to Wiesbaden which he considered home and he travelled throughout Europe extensively. He was passionate about flying, fast cars, and photography the latter which became his profession after retiring from the FAA. Gregory is survived by his father, William Akers; brother Jeff Akers and sister in law Terry Akers, nephew Jack Akers, ex-wife Ilia Akers, his beloved Chihuahua puppies Billy, Heidi, and Olav; numerous cousins and many, many friends who will miss him immensely. Gregory was preceded in death by his mother Chris Akers. Mass will be held for Greg, Valeriya and Nina at 10:00 am, Friday December 20th 2019 at St Peter the Apostle, 204 South Boulder Hwy, Henderson Nevada and Memorial Service on Saturday December 21st 2019 at 2:00pm with a Missing Man Flyover at 2:30pm, at Davis Funeral Home, 6200 South Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, Nevada.