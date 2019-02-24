GREGORY HALLSTEAD Gregory P. Hallstead, 72, passed away February 16, 2019 at home after a long illness. He was born May 12, 1946 in New York City. Gregg and his parents relocated to Southern California when he was a youngster. He attended schools in the Los Angeles area. While in high school, Gregg's father passed away suddenly and he went to work part time in the floral business to assist his mother financially. He loved flowers and arranging them from that day forward. After his father's passing, Gregg continued to look after his mother until her passing years later. Gregg briefly attended U.C.L.A. while working in the grocery business. He went on to serve his country during the Vietnam War as a U.S. Marine. Upon his return from Vietnam, he returned to be a grocery store manager until he found his niche, working in the wholesale plumbing business. He became quite successful as a branch manager working for a large corporation which spurred him on to relocate to Las Vegas and start his own wholesale plumbing business. Gregg loved living in Nevada and was immensely proud to call himself a Nevadan. At one time he was an active member in The Las Vegas Country Club. Gregg enjoyed being with the old-time Las Vegans and he referred to himself as one of the old-timers. Gregg tried to enjoy his retirement but he also missed the wholesale plumbing business as working was important to him and he referred to working as his most favorite hobby. Gregg could be quite out spoken, and what could be interpreted as rough and tough, but Gregg had a most tender heart. He never failed to go out of his way to great lengths for others in need. Gregg's passions in life were his wife Jacqueline, traveling, touring museums, and fishing, boating, collecting art and listening to Frank Sinatra. Gregg was preceded in death by his parents, brother and sister. He is survived by his wife Jacqueline, son Jonathan (Celena) grandson Harrison, daughter Lana Marie (John) and grandson Tyler. Gregg fought a terminal illness for some time and now he is at peace with the angels. Gregg will be missed greatly by the special people in his life who loved and adored him and they will never forget his big heart. Per his wishes, no services will be held. The family requests in lieu of flowers donations be made to . Read More Listen to Obituary