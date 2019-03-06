GREGORY HEWKIN Gregory Charles Hewkin, 68, of Henderson, passed away February 27, 2019. Though a lifelong non-smoker, Gregg died after a six-year fight with lung cancer. Gregg was born to Betty and Clifford Hewkin in Effingham, Ill., August 5 1950. Gregg graduated from Eastridge High School in Kankakee, Ill. and the University of Illinois in Champaign/Urbana, Ill. with majors in psychology and special education. Gregg was a lifelong fan of the Chicago Cubs, Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks and University of Illinois. Gregg worked for Kraft and Unilever for over 39 years making ice cream. He started his career sweeping floors at a Kraft plant in Illinois and rose through the ranks to be plant manager in Illinois, Philadelphia, Los Angeles; he retired from the Unilever Plant in Henderson. The plant produces Brewers, Ben and Jerry's, Popsicle, Good Humor and Klondike. Gregg is survived by his wife, of 18 years, Debbie Hewkin of Henderson, along with their combined families of six children: Shannon (Matt Warren) and Kristopher of Long Beach Calif.; Jennifer (Aaron Reynolds) of McKinney, Texas; Stacy (Jarrod Killough) of Mesa, Ariz.; Julia (Ryan Jappe) of Henderson; and Kelly (Tyler Coon) of Henderson. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren: Jillian, Colby, and Mallory of McKinney, Texas; Izzy and Gage of Mesa, Ariz.; and Chase, Ally, Luke, Abbey, Brady, Brooklyn, and Carson of Henderson; his brother, Terry (partner Michael) of Aurora, Ill.; and mother-in-law, Betty Scroggins of Pottsboro, Texas. No services are scheduled as Gregg wanted to be remembered as he was. Donations can be made to the s Fund in Gregg's name. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.palmmortuary.com for the Hewkin family. Read More Listen to Obituary