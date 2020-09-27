GREGORY PEISTRUP Gregory Lothar Peistrup, 53, passed away on September 18, 2020, after a valiant battle with COVID-19. Originally from Arlington Heights, Illinois, Greg had very strong feelings about any Chicago sports team and the condiments allowed on a hot dog. Greg attended John Hersey High School. Following high school, Greg served as a medic for the United States Army, serving in the 2nd Battalion, 37th Armored Regiment the "Iron Dukes." Greg's time in the Army sparked his passion for medicine. After earning an honorable discharge from the Army, Greg landed in Las Vegas and began working as an ER Tech. Greg earned his undergraduate degree in nursing at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Greg later earned his master's degree from Graceland University, becoming a nurse practitioner in 2007. Proof that not all heroes wear capes, Greg dedicated his career to emergency medicine. Greg worked in many hospital emergency rooms in the Las Vegas Valley over the past 30 years. He also served as an air ambulance medic. Throughout his career, Greg served as a mentor to many nurses and nurse practitioners. Greg loved to teach and he always encouraged those around him to be the best they could be. One friend described Greg as the "OG of Nurse Practitioners." Greg's legacy will live on in the nursing care provided in the emergency rooms of Las Vegas and beyond. A lover of all challenges, Greg lived life to the fullest every day. He enjoyed cycling, fencing, shooting, equestrianism, running Tough Mudders, and scuba diving. Greg was always seeking a new adventure, from climbing to Base Camp at Mount Everest to riding in the Tour de France. Greg traveled the globe, often with his wife, Kristin. Quick with a smile, a joke, and sarcastic wit, Greg made friends every place he went. Of all his passions, Greg's family ranked number one. Greg was a tremendous father to his sons, Christopher and Bryen. While at scuba diving class with his boys, Greg met the love of his life, Kristin. Greg later proposed underwater, complete with a ring in an oyster. Greg and Kristin would have celebrated 14 years of marriage on September 30, 2020. One of Greg's proudest moments was when his son Bryen graduated from the police academy to become a city of Las Vegas marshal. Greg leaves behind his wife, Kristin Bell Peistrup; son, Bryen Peistrup; and soon-to-be-born granddaughter, Anastasia Peistrup. Sadly, Greg's son Christopher preceded Greg in death after a 2013 motorcycle accident. Greg also leaves his mother Gail Kepner (Jim); brother, Jeffrey Peistrup; brother, Timothy Peistrup (Marianne); and sister Amy Peistrup Matthews (Mark); father- and mother-in-law, Stewart and Jeanne Bell; sister-in-law, Linda Bell; brother-in-law; Steve Bell (Chassie); brother-in-law, Greg Bell (Tamara); and 12 nieces and nephews. A great lover of animals, Greg also will be missed by his horse, Dozier, and dogs Saylor, Sayge and Sadie. Services will be simulcast from Palm Mortuary on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 3 p.m. A link for the services is required and may be requested from Greg's Facebook page. To honor Greg and his commitment to teaching, the Nevada Nurses Association has established a scholarship in his name. Donations may be made to the Greg Peistrup Endowed Legacy Scholarship at https://nvnursesfoundation.org/donations/