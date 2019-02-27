Las Vegas Review-Journal Obituaries
Davis Funeral Home & Memorial Park
6200 South Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89119-3175
(702) 736-6200
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Davis Funeral Home & Memorial Park
6200 South Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89119-3175
Service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Davis Funeral Home & Memorial Park
6200 South Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89119-3175
GRETCHEN BORCHERS Surrounded by loved ones, Gretchen Christine "Chris" (Schroeder) (Beck) Borchers, 81, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 5:05 p.m. She was born March 19, 1937, in Hutchinson, KS, unto Emmett Hampton and Christine Estelle (Saye) Schroeder. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mike Borchers; and oldest son, Brian Keith Beck. Chris is survived by her remaining children, Melanie Kathryn Beck of Las Vegas, Cynthia Christine Beck-Triguba of Colombus, OH, Lisa Karen Beck of Las Vegas and Gary Beck of Las Vegas; and grandchildren, Brianna Christine Beck of Las Vegas, Tatiana Christine and Katarina Anne Triguba of Columbus. Visitation will be 9-10 a.m., Fri., March 1, with services following, both at Davis Funeral Home, 6200 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89119. A social wake will follow at 6405 Greyhound Lane, Las Vegas, NV 89122.
