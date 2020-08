GRIFFITH JOHNSON Griffith Johnson was born May 12, 1962 in Minneapolis, MN and passed away July 16, 2020 at his home in Boulder City, NV, after a long battle with cancer. Griffith is survived by his parents, Gerald and Joan Johnson; wife, Nan Johnson; as well as many uncles, aunts, cousins and friends. He will be missed by all. A private service is scheduled.





