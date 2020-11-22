GUSTAVE THEODORE CEDERBURG a resident of Las Vegas since 1969, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020. Gus was born May 9, 1948 in Ogden Utah. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gustave T. Cederburg Sr and Leila A Cederburg. He was married to Paula Cederburg on January 17th, 1970. He is survived by his wife Paula Cederburg, sons Larry Sanders, Logan Sanders and grandson Dustin Sanders, sister Cheryl Plappert, brother Denis Cederburg and sister Christina Barry. Gus served in the US Army after graduating from Rancho High School and then attended UNLV where he earned his BS in Engineering. He started his career in the McCarren Airport Testing Lab in 1976 then later moved to the Engineering Design Division of the airport before being promoted to a position in Clark County Public Works where he held senior Engineer positions in Engineering Design, Flood Control and Construction Management. Gus retired as Chief of the Construction Management Division in 2007.



Gus loved first his family, followed by his many interests - music (Jazz), travel, riding old trains, visiting vineyards and drinking fine wine, photography, UNLV and "Hey Reb." He was loved and will be missed.



Services will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020,



