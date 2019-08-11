|
GUY L CONNELL Guy L Connell, 84, passed away Aug. 5, 2019 in Las Vegas. He was born May 2, 1935, in Washington, UT, to Christian and Matilda (Turnbeaugh) Connell, the third of seven children. He was married Sept. 13, 1952, to Francis Frei, together they had 66 years of marriage, four children, ten grandchildren, 21 great-grand-children and two great-great-grand-children. Guy and Francis opened C&S Body & Fender Shop in 1965. The business was a staple in the community for over 50 years. Guy was an avid hunter. He loved nothing more than being in the mountains of Nevada, Utah and Montana, teaching his boys how to hunt. In 2000 they bought their dream home, a cabin in Enterprise, UT, where they spent half of their time. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers Deon and Bob; sister, Bonnie Guin and infant Faye; his daughter, Kristine; son, Brandon; son-in-law, Kevin Phenix and three grandbabies. He is survived by his wife, Francis; brothers, Cleo and Larry; daughters, Micki Dunkerley (Don) and Tammy Phenix; grandchildren, Jason, Jennifer, BriAnne, Dustin Dunkerley; Nicole, Jody Connell; Krysta, Gavin, Trevor and Mary Phenix; and his great-grandkids who he loved dearly. Services will be private. A celebration of life will be at noon Sun., Aug. 18, at Bob Price Rec Center, 2050 Bonnie Lane, Las Vegas, NV 89156.