1/
GUYLENE APODACA
1935 - 2020
{ "" }
GUYLENE J APODACA, 85, was born April 27, 1935, in Stutgart, Ark. passed away August 6, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. She came to Vegas in 1964 on a train downtown on Fremont St. with her 2 children, took a cab to a motel and started a new life. She got a job as a cocktail waitress at the Nashville club on Boulder Highway. She next worked Algiers casino, Thunderbird and Mint Hotel. She was married to Morris Apodaca in 1972 deceased June 10, 2008. Who proceeded them in death is Brenda Messinger, daughter and son Michael Hauser, stepsons Randy Apodaca, Rick Apodaca grandaughters Summer Hauser, Jennifier Rodriguez. Two great grandchildren Olivia and Christopher. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother. she will be missed dearly by all that new her she was a very generous person. She will be laid to rest Sept. 5, 2020. Services will be private.

Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Aug. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

0 entries
