H. WENDELL EASTLING Helge "Wendell" Eastling, 87, husband of Barbro Eastling, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 4, 2019. A resident of Las Vegas with his wife, he was born in Minneapolis and graduated from the University of Minnesota. After serving in the military, he entered the advertising business and had a successful 40 year career in both Minneapolis and Los Angeles. He enjoyed travel, taking ship cruises throughout the world, and was an accomplished ballroom dancer. He is survived by his wife; two children from his earlier marriage to Lenea Lewis Eastling; and six grandchildren. He will be sorely missed. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Nathan Adelson Hospice Foundation, 4131 Swenson Street, Las Vegas, NV 89119.