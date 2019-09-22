|
|
The angels came and took Hank Valentino to Heaven today, September 12, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Lucille, his children, Henry, Vincent, Leesa, and Adele, and their spouses Jan, Viviana, and Jeff, as well as 4 grandchildren whom he loved with all his heart. His calm courage in the face of a long illness was his final example of patience, love and devotion to his family. He was born in Brownsville, Texas and lived in Fairfax Station, Virginia and Las Vegas, Nevada. Hank was a Veteran of the United States Air Force and worked for 31 years at the Pentagon. During his life Hank and Lucille traveled the world, visiting more than 100 countries helping the less fortunate. The powerful example he set every day of his life will transcend him.
Family request donations in lieu of flowers be made in his name at SOME (So Others Might Eat), an organization Hank founded with Father McKenna 47 years ago, c/o Father John Adams. A celebration of life, memorial mass will be held in Las Vegas at St. Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church, October 19th, 2019 1:00 PM.
Located at 6350 North Fort Apache Road, Las Vegas, NV 89149 - (702) 399-6897. A burial mass will be held at St. Mary of Sorrows Historic Catholic Church, located at VA-123 & Fairfax Station Road, Fairfax Station, VA 22039 - (703) 978-4141 November 16, 11:15 AM. Services will be held 1:00PM, at St. Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church, 6350 North Fort Apache Road, Las Vegas, 89149,