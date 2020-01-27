Home

Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Palm Northwest Mortuary and Cemetery
6701 North Jones Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89131
Celebration of Life
Following Services
at their home
HARLAND ZIMMERMAN


1943 - 2020
HARLAND ZIMMERMAN Obituary
HARLAND ZIMMERMAN Harland Kurt Zimmerman, born January 23, 1943 passed away January 13, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife, Lita; his daughter, Janice Zimmerman; brother, Keith Zimmerman; stepson, Brady Raduziner; his beloved grandsons, Bryce Raduziner and Ethan Mattson; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 1 at Palm Northwest Chapel, 6701 N. Jones Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89131. A Celebration of Life to be held directly after services at their home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the , Nathan Adelson Hospice or .
