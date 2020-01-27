|
HARLAND ZIMMERMAN Harland Kurt Zimmerman, born January 23, 1943 passed away January 13, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife, Lita; his daughter, Janice Zimmerman; brother, Keith Zimmerman; stepson, Brady Raduziner; his beloved grandsons, Bryce Raduziner and Ethan Mattson; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 1 at Palm Northwest Chapel, 6701 N. Jones Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89131. A Celebration of Life to be held directly after services at their home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the , Nathan Adelson Hospice or .