HAROLD DAVIDSON Harold Peter Davidson, 96, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, of 58 years, Trude Davidson; and is survived by his children, Evelyn Billepp (Manfred), Bruce Davidson (Lani) and Karen Summers-Jacobs (Rick); his grandchildren, Michael Billepp (Ina), Andreas Billepp, Heather Wadehra (Ram), Bryce Davidson (Laurell) and Mitch Summers; as well as six great-grandchildren, Elisa Billepp, Florian Billepp, Tobias Billepp, Cole Wadehra, Eve Wadehra and Jude Wadehra. Born in 1922 in Berlin, Germany, Peter enlisted in the British Army in 1944 and was awarded various medals for his service in World War II. After being honorably discharged in 1949, he joined family members in the United States, eventually becoming an American citizen. Peter met his wife, Trude, in New York in 1952. Married six weeks after their initial meeting, the couple headed west, settling in Las Vegas in 1953. Peter retired from Sears and Roebuck and later worked for the LVCVA as a German interpreter. His passion was actively serving the community as a member of the Zelzah Shrine Temple. He was often seen entertaining parade crowds as part of the Tri-Mobile Unit. He was an Honorary Past Master of Oasis Masonic Lodge #41 and became a York Rite Mason. An avid golfer, he played weekly with his nephew, Richard Gross, up until the age of 90. Memorial gifts may be made to the . No services are scheduled.