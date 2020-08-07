HAROLD E. SELLS On July 29, 2020, Harold Edgar Sells died peacefully at home in Las Vegas, NV at age 92. Harold, lovingly called Popi by his grandchildren, was born on July 15, 1928, on a farm near Ozark, Arkansas. In 1944, he graduated as valedictorian of his high school. Despite many scholarship offers, Harold decided to delay college until after his military service. However, just fifteen days before his 18th birthday, the draft ended, and he took a job that eventually led Harold to become CEO of an iconic American corporation. Harold's first job after graduating high school was at Kinney Shoes in Fort Smith, Arkansas, where he met his future wife, Louise Harris. They married on Feb. 1, 1947 in Van Buren, Arkansas, and in 1948, their only daughter, Pamela Anne Sells, was born. With a family to feed, Harold started climbing the ranks at Kinney. In 1954, he was selected to open the first store in Van Nuys, CA, and after continued success, he was asked to join the corporate office in New York City in 1961, shortly before Woolworth purchased Kinney. By 1966, Harold was promoted to Vice President of real estate and construction, helping to create various specialty stores including the athletic shoe store, Foot Locker. He took over as Senior Vice President of International Operations in 1982 and just a year later, was appointed President and COO of all Woolworth operations. Then, in 1986, Harold was named Chairman and CEO of the Woolworth Cooperation. During his decade as President, Chairman, and CEO of Woolworth, the company had the highest increase in its stock price of all other Dow Jones companies. In 1993, Harold retired at age 65. After a celebration at the Waldorf Astoria, Harold and Louise moved to Las Vegas, where they built their dream home and where Harold continued to live after Louise passed away on April 6, 2001 at age 73. Harold loved to travel, play golf, drink Johnny Walker Red, and monitor the daily progress of his Vegas home as it was being built. Though quiet and undemonstrative, he could command a room with extraordinary confidence, whether he was addressing a boardroom, giving a wedding toast, or offering advice to his family. Even in light of his many accomplishments, Harold continued to put his family first and treated those he met with deep humility and respect. On June 20, 2008, Harold married Pauline Collins. The couple traveled around the world from Alaska to the Far East. In 2013, the whole family gathered at Pauline's home in Park City, Utah to surprise Harold on his 85th birthday. Harold is survived by his wife Pauline Collins, daughter Pamela (Larry) Draper, sister Virginia (Kennith) Smith, grandchildren Darren (Yvette) Braun, Heather Braun (Chris Horne), Erik (Jessa) Sekol, great-grandchildren Lauren Gonzales, Marisa Braun, and Madeline Horne, and stepchildren Lauri Collins and Brian (Danielle) Collins. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Harold's name to the American Kidney Foundation @ www.kidneyfund.org
or to Grace Presbyterian Church, Las Vegas @ https://www.gracepclv.org