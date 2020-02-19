|
|
HAROLD EUGENE WADDLE Well known Clark County School District educator, Harold Waddle, 96, passed away peacefully February 14, 2020, after a short illness. Harold was born September 21, 1923, in Palmer, IL. He graduated from Morrisonville High School. Shortly thereafter he enlisted in the US Army. During World War II he was assigned to the Army Air Corps and sent to the European Theater of the war servicing B-17's. After receiving an honorable discharge, he received a scholarship to attend Arkansas State University. He played on the varsity basketball team for two years and earned a B.A. degree. He then attended Mississippi State University and received his master's degree. Harold's professional career included serving as a teacher, coach, and school principal in Advance, MO; Orlando; and here in the Clark County School District. In Clark County, he served as principal at C.P. Squires Elementary School, Lomie Heard Elementary School and Lincoln Elementary School. After retiring he dabbled in the real estate industry and spent much of his free time playing golf at Los Prados Country Club. He loved fishing, especially in Alaska. He was respected and loved for his infectious smile, his positive attitude and his kindness. He was preceded in death by his mother, Viola; his father, Alva; his brother, Merle; and his loving wife, Betty (Pat). He is survived by his daughter, Patricia Waddel and son in law, Ralph Cadwallader. A brief graveside service will be at 9:20 a.m. Fri., Feb. 21, at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a veteran's .