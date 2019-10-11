|
|
HAROLD FOSS Harold Wayne Foss, passed away at the age of 93 with family and friends at his side, Sept. 25, 2019. One of six children he was born to George and Nellie Foss. After moving from the prairies in1936, he completed his elementary education in Lister, B.C. He went on to complete his senior year and graduated in 1945 while being an outstanding basketball and softball athlete. After spending one year mining at the largest lead zinc mine in Kimberley, B.C., he went on to further his education at the Montana School of Mines. In 1945, he earned a degree in mining engineering while working in several Butte mines. During his 40 plus years as a mining engineer, his employment took him to Wyoming, Utah, New Mexico and California. In 1984, he established his own talc mining company. He is a 63 year alumni of the Montana Technological University, a Mason, a member of the American Society of Mining Engineers and a longtime member of Christ Church Episcopal. Harold's biggest joy in life was spending quality time with his beloved family, both far and near. He is survived by Betty, his loving wife of 58 years; son and daughter-in-law, John and Quinn; grandsons, Jack and Cole; son, Stephen; sister, Gloria; and many loving nieces and nephews. We will all miss his guidance, wisdom and unconditional love and doing things his way. Service will be Saturday, October 12, at Christ Church Episcopal, 2000 S. Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89104. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Nathan Adelson Hospice or Christ Church Endowment Fund.