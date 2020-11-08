HAROLD STEVEN SCHNEIDER December 9, 1962 - July 14, 2020 Harold Steven "Steve" Schneider passed away July 14, 2020 at St. Rose Sienna in Henderson, Nevada, after a short illness. He was born in San Andreas, California. Despite taking precautions and being otherwise healthy, Steve contracted Covid from a co-worker while at work in June 2020. He was predeceased by his brother, Joey. He is survived by his wife, Elaine Mather; their son, Jaxon; his son, Ryan; his daughter, Ashley; his parents, Linda and Butch Schneider of Tonopah; his sister, Linda Sharpe of Fallon; and grandchildren; nephews; and nieces. Family and friends meant the world to him. Steve will be remembered for his love of Cribbage, hunting, boating, football, gardening, golf, travel, and for his generosity to his family and friends, many of whom he met while attending Boulder City High School. He is sorely missed by his family and his many friends. Steve enjoyed living life to the fullest, whether it was whitewater rafting in Maine, jumping out of an airplane before asking Elaine to marry him, or climbing four miles up a mountain to walk on a glacier in Alaska. Due to Covid restrictions, a memorial service was held on September 26, 2020 in Northern Nevada and another will be held in the future for those in the Las Vegas area who could not attend.





