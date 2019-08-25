|
Harold "Hal" West passed away peacefully the morning of August 12, 2019 after a long and full life just one week shy of his 86th birthday. Hal was born August 19, 1933 in Proctor, Oklahoma but his family moved to Southern California at a very young age and he grew up in that area attending Westmont College in Santa Barbara and then graduating from UCLA - Go Bruins!
Hal had a very successful career in management within the aerospace industry at Aerojet General where he met his future wife Virginia "Billie" West and then they transitioned into a career as restauranteurs in the Northern California area. He and his wife moved to Las Vegas with their young son Geoffrey in 1974 to bring the first Carrows restaurant to town for what was supposed to be only a one year stay, but they fell in love with the town and have remained here ever since.
During his lengthy time in Las Vegas Hal was the manager of the iconic Back Stage Restaurant and Showroom at the Union Plaza hotel, owned numerous small companies in the travel and tourism industry, worked in marketing and promotion for sports teams & local radio stations, was active with the arts as a board member of Nevada Opera Theater and Opera Las Vegas, and was always seeking new ways to fulfill his entrepreneurial spirit. Most recently his energy was spent as a periodic golfer, a grampy, dog dad to lab Cocoa, and active member of the Green Valley Presbyterian Church where he spent significant time mentoring young Church members.
Hal is survived by his wife of over 56 years, Virginia "Billie", son Geoffrey (Melissa), his two grandsons Tyler and Ryan, sister Cheryl Edwards, and nephew Curtis Edwards. Donations may be made to Infinity Hospice Care in lieu of flowers. Services will be held Thursday, September 5, 2019, 3:00 PM, at Green Valley Presbyterian Church, 1798 Wigwam Parkway, Henderson, NV, 89074,