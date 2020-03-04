|
|
HARRIET HAYWARD Harriet Hayward of Sun City Summerlin passed away on February 27, 2020 in Las Vegas. She was born August 13, 1945 to Charles Wilbur and Margaret (Housh) Hayward in Kansas City, MO. She is survived by son Michael Charles and Susan Rounds of Las Vegas, son Elliott Wilson and Jeannie Rounds of Ulysses, Kansas, sister Susan and Lewis Herman of Leawood, Kansas, and grandchildren Bryce Michael Rounds, Grace Elizabeth Rounds, Ella Rachel Rounds, Everett Wilson Rounds, many nieces and nephews, and extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother Charles William (Chuck) Hayward. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Community Lutheran Church, 3720 E Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas, 89121 at 3pm with reception to follow at the church.