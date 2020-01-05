|
|
HARRIET TRUDELL Harriet Hope (Hardbarger) Trudell passed away on December 19, 2019. Born August 22, 1932, in St. Petersberg, FL, she was 87. At a young age Harriet recognized the pervasive racial divide of her community and thus began a lifelong quest for social change. By her early twenties she was union organizing and protesting against various forms social injustices, oftentimes being arrested in the process. In 1962, Harriet relocated to Las Vegas. She focused her activism within Nevada working against nuclear waste, on behalf of school integration, welfare rights, the Equal Rights Amendment, and the Campaign for Choice. Harriet served as an aide for Governor Mike O'Callaghan and in D.C. as the Foreign Affairs Aide for then Congressman Harry Reid. She was also instrumental in the election of Congressman Jim Bilbray in 1986. Recognized as an expert in grassroots campaign organizing, Harriet traveled across the south recruiting women to run for public office. In 1992 Harriet was asked to join the National Organization for Women's National Board and returned to D.C. to work as a lobbyist for the Feminist Majority. In 2000, Harriet returned to Las Vegas and continued her work in Democratic politics, serving as Political Director for the Nevada State Democratic Party in Clark County. Harriet's political acumen earned the respect of both local voters and noted legislators, making her, in U.S. Senator Harry Reid's words, "A local legend." Harriet was preceded in death by her son Richard Trudell, Jr. "Sonny" and survived by daughter, Cynthia, daughter-in-law, Deborah, grandchildren, Ashley, Richard III "Tres" (Loraine) and David, and a great grandchild. Services will be at 11 a.m. Mon., January 6, at St. Viator Catholic Church, 2461 E. Flamingo Road, Las Vegas, NV 89121. Reception to follow.